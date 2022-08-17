This year's Annual Blair Smith Memorial Fishing with Kids Event will take place on August 27th in Downtown Trenton.

This is a fun and free fishing tournament for kids up to 13 years old. Participants can enjoy a day of fishing, prizes, and a free BBQ from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Local businesses supporting this event include Thompson Plumbing with the donation of soft serve ice cream cones, donation of candy floss and popcorn from Dave Fisher, face painting by Maya and Katlyn Lott, and Upward Outdoors who have donated fishing rods and a guided fishing trip as one of the event prizes.

This free event has been held annually since 2008, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when it was canceled due to the pandemic.

"My family and I are incredibly excited to bring this event back for another year and are thankful to all of our supporters, donors, and to the Trenton DBIA, the City of Quinte West, the Trenton Kiwanis Club, and the Quinte Fishing Series for continuing to grow this event and helping to create something Blair would be proud of." says Organizer Tammy Smith

The Blair Smith Memorial Fishing with Kids event is in honour of Smith's late husband, Blair, who loved all things related to fishing and spent many hours enjoying the sport with his children.

Participants can register at the event to be entered to win prizes. Goodie bags will be given to the first 150 kids to arrive.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink