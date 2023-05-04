Annual infrastructure work on roadways in Pembroke, Ont.

The City of Pembroke is advising local motorists that as part of the City's annual infrastructure maintenance work, crews will be working to improve the roads in the city.

In a release, organizers from the City say asphalt repairs will be completed throughout the City from May 3rd, 2023 to May 26th, 2023. Road cuts will be marked with signage and construction markers.

Additionally, for efficiency and cost savings, the cuts in the roadways are being left low to allow for the new asphalt pavement.

While this work is ongoing, drivers in the City are asked to please slow down and drive with caution. Adding that motorists travelling in areas where work is being done, must obey all posted signage.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray