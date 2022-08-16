Annual Kids, Cops, and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby a success in Pembroke

The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police hosted their annual Kids, Cops, and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby last Saturday.

The event saw OPP officers and auxiliary officers, along with volunteers, dedicate their time to host the children's derby from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Pembroke Waterfront. Ideal weather saw 66 young anglers take part in the catch and release derby along the banks of the Ottawa River.

Prizes were given out for the biggest and smallest fish, however, every participant walked away with a prize thanks to the generosity of the event sponsors.

UOV Constable Mike Mahan tells Pure Country 96.7 it wouldn't be possible without the support of the community. "Ray Pilon with Canadian Tire has been super generous with us, and so has Jane Brophy at the Pembroke Mall. The Pembroke Police Service has been really supportive to us as well. We can't say enough thanks to them, as well as all the volunteers and auxiliaries that help with the event," he said.

The event is sponsored by Fishing Forever, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to funding worthwhile fishing, conservation, and education projects. Noteworthy sponsors also included the City of Pembroke, the Police Association of Ontario, and Allan's Bait and Tackle.

According to Bob Izumi, chair of Fishing Forever, there is nothing that puts a smile on a kid's face faster than catching a fish. "That's why I love to create opportunities for children and families to go fishing," states Izumi. "Fishing is one of the very best ways for parents and other adults to establish productive and healthy relationships with children," he said.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa