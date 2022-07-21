Annual Kids & Cops Fishing Derby returns

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP officers will be helping children learn the joys of fishing this summer during its annual Kidds, Cops, and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Children will have the opportunity to fish with officers from 9 a.m. to 12 noon along the shores of the Ottawa River at the Pembroke Waterfront Park.

The event is free to children under 12, and the catch and release derby will feature giveaways and prizes for the largest fish caught in various age categories. Young anglers are asked to bring their own rods, reels, and bait as well as an adult buddy.

Registration will take place the day of the event near the playground at the Pembroke Waterfront Park.

The event is sponsored by Fishing Forever, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding worthwhile fishing, conservation, and education projects. It is also supported by the Pembroke Police Service Board, the Police Association of Ontario, Canadian Tire, and the Pembroke Mall.

Chair of Fishing Forever, Bob Izumi says, "there is nothing that puts a smile on a kid's face faster than catching a fish. That's why I love to create opportunities for children and families to go fishing," he states. "Fishing is one of the very best ways for parents and other adults to establish productive and healthy relationships with children."

To learn more about Kid's, Cops and Canadian Tire, please visit www.kidsandcops.ca, or contact Jessica at events@kidsandcops.ca or by calling 1-877-822-8881.