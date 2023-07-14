Annual Kids & Cops Fishing Derby set for August

Children will have the opportunity to fish with police officers at this years Kids, Cops, and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby coming up in August. The event runs from 9 to 12 p.m. along the shores of the Ottawa River at the Pembroke Waterfront Park.

Free to children 12 and under, the catch and release derby will feature giveaways and prizes for largest fish caught in various age categories. Young anglers are asked to bring their own rods, reels, and bait, as well as an adult buddy. Registration takes place adjacent to the playground on the day of the derby (August 12).

This event is sponsored by Fishing Forever, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to funding worthwhile fishing, conservation, and education projects. It is also supported by the Pembroke Police Service Board, the Police Association of Ontario, Canadian Tire, The Pembroke Mall and Allan's Bait and Tackle.

According to Bob Izumi, chair of Fishing Forever, there is nothing that puts a smile on a kid's face faster than catching a fish. "That's why I love to create opportunities for children and families to go fishing," states Izumi. "Fishing is one of the very best ways for parents and other adults to establish productive and healthy relationships with children."

To learn more about Kid's, Cops and Canadian Tire, please visit www.kidsandcops.ca, or contact Jessica at events@kidsandcops.ca or by calling 1-877-822-8881.

