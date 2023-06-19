Annual Strawberry Festival returns to UOV Heritage Centre

Community members and tourists are getting ready to gather at the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre for the annual Strawberry Festival. This year, the event will be held on Sunday, June 25th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the museum. The event is at 1032 Pembroke Street East across from the Pembroke Mall.

The museum and all of the outbuildings will be open with heritage demonstrations happening throughout the grounds, including weaving, tatting and blacksmithing. Additional entertainment will be provided in the gardens by local musicians, and the Pembroke Antique Car Club will also be displaying their historic vehicles for the public.

There will also be activities and games for children, including a bouncy castle. This year the event will also have a variety of different local vendors in the museum, the outbuildings, and the grounds.

Organizers will also be serving up cake and ice cream with locally grown strawberries from McGregor's Produce, rounding off a great day with plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

Admission is $14.00 per person, and $7.00 for children (children 5 and under are admitted free of charge). Ottawa Valley Historical Society members are $12 per person. This year they are offering a family rate of $35 (two adults and two children). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the museum office, or on the day of the event. Organizers accept cash, debit, and credit, as well as email money transfers to admin@champlaintrailmuseum.com.

Parking will be available in the museum lots, in the backfield which can be accessed via Alfred Street East, and also across the road at the Pembroke Mall.

