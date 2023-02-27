Annual 'Tampon Tuesday' encourages community to donate menstrual products for people in need

United Way KFL&A has announced the return of their forth annual Tampon Tuesday Collection Drive. From March to March 31, 2023, community members are encouraged to donate pads, tampons, liners, and other menstrual hygiene products. The drive aims to fill a gap in the Kingston Frontenac, Lennox & Addington area.

Menstrual products are among the most requested items at the local food banks and shelters, but the least donated. The event is brought to you by national Tampon Tuesday partners Bell Media, Organized Labour, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

"These collection drives are extremely important for so many in our community," said Bhavana Varma, President and CEO of United Way KFL&A. "There are so many individuals who are vulnerable when it comes to menstrual hygiene. We are grateful for the wonderful response every year and look forward to another successful drive."

Last year, the KFL&A community showed their local love and support by donating over 134,000 products. The products are distributed to program users through local agencies and make an impact every day.

"Menstrual hygiene products are a necessity and yet unaffordable," said Leigh Martins, Training, Education and Volunteer Coordinator at Kingston Interval House, a United Way partner agency. "United Way's Tampon Tuesday drive allows us to have a supply of products available to give out to our clients."

This years drive will once again encourage workplaces and individual collection drives of products. Drop-offs are available at the following locations:

Until March 7 - Cataraqui Town Centre, drop off at Centre Court during operating hours

March 1 to 31 - United Way KFL&A Office, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Donation boxes - all Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Napanee, Amherstview, Kingston & all Starbucks in Kingston

Products can also be donated by

An Amazon wishlist

Monetary donations can be made online

Started in London Ontario, the grassroots movement began in 2009 after Mandi Fields toured a local foodbank and discovered an empty shelf in the non-food cupboard. Knowing the cost of these items, and their importance to women's health and dignity, she felt the need could not continue to be overlooked and came up with a plan to provide a solution. Tampon Tuesdays continue to grow as an opportunity to collect products for people experiencing period poverty.

In 2017 United Way Centraide's Labour Programs and Services joined forces with Tampon Tuesday and Bell Media to begin holding events and drives to help people across Canada.

Menstrual hygiene products are among the most requested items at local food banks, shelters and agencies, but the least donated

83% of Canadians who menstruate believe period products are too expensive

One in five (22%) of Canadians who menstruate use products longer than they should because they can't afford more

17% of Canadians have had to decide between buying a period product and an essential item on their grocery list

68% of Canadian women have felt that their period prevented them from full participation in an activity; this increases to 85% among women and girls under 25

Products collected will be sorted by volunteers and distributed to various agencies including: