Annual 'Tampon Tuesday' encourages community to donate menstrual products for people in need
United Way KFL&A has announced the return of their forth annual Tampon Tuesday Collection Drive. From March to March 31, 2023, community members are encouraged to donate pads, tampons, liners, and other menstrual hygiene products. The drive aims to fill a gap in the Kingston Frontenac, Lennox & Addington area.
Menstrual products are among the most requested items at the local food banks and shelters, but the least donated. The event is brought to you by national Tampon Tuesday partners Bell Media, Organized Labour, and Shoppers Drug Mart.
"These collection drives are extremely important for so many in our community," said Bhavana Varma, President and CEO of United Way KFL&A. "There are so many individuals who are vulnerable when it comes to menstrual hygiene. We are grateful for the wonderful response every year and look forward to another successful drive."
Last year, the KFL&A community showed their local love and support by donating over 134,000 products. The products are distributed to program users through local agencies and make an impact every day.
"Menstrual hygiene products are a necessity and yet unaffordable," said Leigh Martins, Training, Education and Volunteer Coordinator at Kingston Interval House, a United Way partner agency. "United Way's Tampon Tuesday drive allows us to have a supply of products available to give out to our clients."
This years drive will once again encourage workplaces and individual collection drives of products. Drop-offs are available at the following locations:
- Until March 7 - Cataraqui Town Centre, drop off at Centre Court during operating hours
- March 1 to 31 - United Way KFL&A Office, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Donation boxes - all Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Napanee, Amherstview, Kingston & all Starbucks in Kingston
Products can also be donated by
- An Amazon wishlist
- Monetary donations can be made online
Started in London Ontario, the grassroots movement began in 2009 after Mandi Fields toured a local foodbank and discovered an empty shelf in the non-food cupboard. Knowing the cost of these items, and their importance to women's health and dignity, she felt the need could not continue to be overlooked and came up with a plan to provide a solution. Tampon Tuesdays continue to grow as an opportunity to collect products for people experiencing period poverty.
In 2017 United Way Centraide's Labour Programs and Services joined forces with Tampon Tuesday and Bell Media to begin holding events and drives to help people across Canada.
- 83% of Canadians who menstruate believe period products are too expensive
- One in five (22%) of Canadians who menstruate use products longer than they should because they can't afford more
- 17% of Canadians have had to decide between buying a period product and an essential item on their grocery list
- 68% of Canadian women have felt that their period prevented them from full participation in an activity; this increases to 85% among women and girls under 25
Products collected will be sorted by volunteers and distributed to various agencies including:
- Addiction & Mental Health Services
- Boys & Girls Club
- Centre for Abuse and Trauma Therapy
- Dawn House
- Dress for Success
- Elizabeth Fry Society of Kingston,
- Family and Children's Services FL&A
- Girls Inc
- Trellis HIV& Community Care
- Home Base Housing
- Kingston Community Health Centres
- Pathways to Education
- Kingston Interval House
- Kingston Youth Shelter
- Lionhearts Inc.
- Lunch by George
- Maltby Centre
- Martha's Table
- Morningstar Mission
- North Frontenac Food Bank
- Partners in Mission Food Bank
- Resolve Counselling
- Rural Frontenac Community Services Salvation Army Community & Family Services
- Southern Frontenac - Food Bank
- Street Health
- St. Vincent de Paul Society
- Tipi Moza
- Victim Services of Kingston & Frontenac
- Youth Diversion