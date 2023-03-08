Annual Women's Day event gives local leader Lifetime Achievement Award

The Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre is hosting its annual Women’s Day event in person on Wednesday, March 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Brockville Memorial Centre located at 100 Magedoma Blvd in Brockville.

During the event, the annual Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be announced. The award celebrates a woman in the Leeds Grenville community who has been in business for over 20 years and has adapted to changing times. The Centre explains that this business leader should act as an inspiration to others and continue to make major contributions to her community.

The afternoon will also feature a business showcase hosted in partnership with Brockville Women in Business. The keynote address is by Ottawa entrepreneur Karla Briones, who will share her immigration journey, her inspiring entrepreneur story, and will address the topic of #Embracing Equity.

This sold-out event will aim to inspire, celebrate and honour women who contribute so much to the local community. There will also be time to network and exchange ideas with other attendees, along with a three-course meal catered by Brockberry Café, gifts and door prizes.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray