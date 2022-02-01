Another Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark resident dies of COVID-19

Another resident of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark has died of COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to local Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Paula Stewart, the person was in their 70s and had previous underlying medical conditions. The person was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

The victim is the eighth person to die of the virus in the last two weeks, totalling 75 deaths for the region since the start of the pandemic.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit reports 18 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, seven of which are requiring intensive care. Two patients are ventiliated.

For the first time in over a month, it appears COVID-19 numbers in provinicial ICUs have peaked, and are on a downward trend. Ontario reported 582 patients in intensive care Monday, the peak was 625 in the week prior.

The province reports Monday 32 more people have died of the virus.