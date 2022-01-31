Another local COVID-19 death in Brockville

An elderly resident of Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark has died of COVID-19 Friday.

The resident, who was older than 75 years, was not a resident of a long-term care factility, and joins six others who died of the virus this past week. The other individuals were all older than 65, residents of long-term care homes, and had underlying medical conditions.

The latest death was the 74th person to die of the virus in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local hospitalizations were stable Friday, 20 patients were in hospital, five of which required intensive care, and one was on a ventilator.

In care facilities, including long-term care homes, there were 188 residents with COVID in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark, showing an increase of 24 residents from the middle of last week. Ontario Health reported that five area long-term care homes continue in outbreak, including Sherwood Park Manor and St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville, Bayfield Manor in Kemptville, Lanark Lodge in Perth, and Fairview Manor in Almonte.