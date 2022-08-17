Another Step in a Priest's Journey
After 12 years Father Brett Brennan led mass for one final time at St. Marks's Catholic Church in Prescott over the weekend.
"It’s been a gift, a blessing to be your parish priest. Thank you all for being so kind." Brennan told parishioners at St. Mark on Sunday.
Brennan says leaving the people he's grown so close with over the last 12 years is an emotional and difficult decision.
In his departure, he asked parishioners to consider making donations to the church's building fund, raising over $9,700 in his leave.
Nevertheless, the community also presented Brennan with a specially made stained glass pane, and a spiritual bouquet.
Brennan was also praised for his quick thinking and innovation to keep mass running during the COVID-19 Lockdowns, which included an outdoor mass format.
"Act justly, love tenderly," Brennan said.
No official successor has been selected yet.
-- With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
