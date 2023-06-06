Anticipated outdoor summer program ready to launch in Pembroke, Ont.

The City of Pembroke's Parks and Recreation Department says they are eagerly anticipating the start of the summer's "Waterfront LIVE!" program. The festivities begin on June 16th, 2023 with nightly music performances free of charge.

The community event is hosted every night at 7:00 p.m. with a length of between one to two hours. Tuesday night's attendees get a break from music for Movie Nights in the Park.

The program will run consecutively until the last day of August 31st. Those who wish to perform may contact the City of Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1511 or email pneuman@pembroke.ca. Dates are limited and filling fast.

Genres such as gospel, rock, country, and acoustic are just some of the types of performances that will be featured in support of local community arts and culture. Organizers say they welcome talent of all ages, genres and backgrounds to reach out and collaborate with the program.

A monthly schedule can be found on The City of Pembroke’s website, www.pembroke.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray