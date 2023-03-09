iHeartRadio
Apple AirTags used to steal vehicles found in Cornwall, Ont


Apple AirTags are allegedly being used by thieves in York Region to steal high-end vehicles in the area. (York Regional Police)

Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say that within a 24-hour period they received two reports of Apple AirTags found on vehicles. Police say that in both cases, the vehicle owner received a notification on their cell phone that an AirTag (wireless tracking device) was nearby and attempting to connect. One owner was able to locate the AirTag, which had been placed in the fuse box, under the hood of her vehicle.

OPP explains that an iPhone user will receive a notification that an Air-Tag is nearby. If someone owns an Android phone, they can download an app called Tracker Detect, which will provide the same alert. Thieves can place an AirTag in hidden areas of a vehicle when it is parked in a public space, later tracking the vehicle to the owner's home and stealing it from their driveway.

However, police say that while thieves continue to use technology to assist in stealing high-end vehicles, a vehicle owner can respond using the same tools. Equipping the vehicle with its own AirTag could assist police in locating the vehicle if it was ever stolen. 

The OPP would like to remind citizens to take precautionary measures to prevent the theft of their vehicles. They say that most vehicles are stolen from residential driveways, usually in the overnight and early morning hours. Adding that high-value vehicles with keyless entry and push start technology are presently being targeted. Thieves have figured out how to bypass modern car security systems and exploit advanced technology.

OPP offers the following tips to reduce the risk of being a theft victim:

- Park vehicles in a garage or park a less valuable vehicle closely behind.
- Secure the vehicle diagnostic port using a diagnostic port lock.
- Use a steering wheel locking device.
- Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system (GPS) tracker.
- Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system.
- Upgrade the exterior lighting where vehicles are parked.
- Invest in anti-theft devices including ignition or fuel immobilizing switches, steering wheel, gearshift, brake pedal locks and after-market vehicle alarm systems.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

