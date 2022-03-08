Application process open for PPDCF grants

The Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation has announced that it is accepting applications for it's annual grant process.

Eligible organizations are able to apply for up to $10,000 through the General Grant. The foundation says the grant is used to support needs in the community. The Bereavement Grant is used in connection with the community's bereavement initiatives.

Those who are looking to to apply for funds must have a charitable number, or be a qualified donee that is recognized through the Canada Revenue Agency.

The foundation says eligible registered charitable applicants can submit full applications by March 31st, 2022. Applications are available at this website.