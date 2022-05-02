Applications being accepted for Summer Company Program

Applications are being accepted for Enterprise Renfrew County's Summer Company program.

The program allows students aged 15 to 29 to create their own business and help provide them advice on what it takes to start a business.

Students receive an initial award of up to $1,500 to help start their business after completing training and up to $1,500 in additional financial support at the end of August once successfully operated the business for the summer.

Businesses in the past have included the following:

Street food vending stands,

Handmade artisanal items,

Graphic art production,

Logoed apparel,

Baked goods,

Market gardens,

Lawn care services,

Auto detailing,

Dog grooming,

Esthetics,

Firewood processors,

Upcycling clothing,

Handcrafted cottage décor and rustic furniture,

Children's entertainment,

Photography,

Photo restoration

Small engine repair

The application deadline is May 27 at midnight.

More information can be found at Enterprise Renfrew County's website.