Applications for housing affordability grants open today
The programs are Ontario Renovates and Affordable Homeownership.
Ontario Renovates provides financial help to homeowners to repair their home to acceptable standards while improving the energy efficiency and/or increasing accessibility of their unit.
Affordable Homeownership helps low-to-moderate-income renter households purchase affordable homes by providing down payment assistance in the form of a forgivable loan.
Applications are available at the County of Renfrew's website.
