Applications open for 2022 Summer Company Program

The County of Renfrew has announced that applications are now open for the 2022 Summer Company Program.

The program allows students aged 15 to 29 to create their own company and learn what it takes to become an entrepreneur.

Students receive an initial financial award of up to $15,000 to help kick-start their business.

Upon successful completion, student entrepreneurs can receive up to $15,000 in additional support for their business.

The program is run through Enterprise Renfrew County (ERC).

"Summer Company is an excellent opportunity for students to gain invaluable experience about business and entrepreneurship by creating their own unique business," said ERC Manager Alastair Baird in a press release. "Many of our student entrepreneurs continue to run their businesses after the Summer Company Program has been completed."

Only five spaces are available. The deadline to apply is midnight on May 31st, 2022.

Those looking for more information can head to Enterprise Renfrew County's website. Applications can be made at Ontario's website.