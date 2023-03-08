Applications open for annual community foundation grant
The Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation (PPDCF) has launched its annual granting process. Eligible registered charitable applicants are invited to submit full applications which are due by March 31st, 2023, which they say is a new streamlined one-step process.
Eligible organizations can apply for one of two available grants with up to $10,000 available in total. The General Grant is used to support needs in the community and the Bereavement Grant is used in connection with the community's bereavement initiatives.
Organizations applying for funds must have a charitable number, or be a qualified and recognized through the Canada Revenue Agency. Application forms are now available on the website at: www.givingthatgrows.com
"Our annual grants tend to cover expenses that organizations can't get covered by other grants. It's amazing how impactful these grants can be for the benefit of many in our community,"
explains Matt Bradley, Chair of the Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation.
Grant recipients from last year include The Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre, Valley Mental Health, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre, and St. Francis Valley Mental Health Foundation.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Two young motorists charged driving impaired on same dayA 21 and 17-year-old are facing impaired charges after being involved in separate incidents on March 4th, 2023. The 21-year-old was charged at a RIDE check in Westmeath, while the 17-year-old was charged after crashing into a ditch in the Town of Petawawa.
-
OPP ask for help identifying break-in suspects at hunting campOntario Provincial Police are asking for help to identify the suspects involved in a break and enter which occurred at a hunting camp between Moxley Lake and Lowrie Lake in the municipality of Highlands East. OPP says the break and enter happened on February 27th, 2023 at approximately 6:00 p.m.
-
Local man dead after collapsing in downtown BrockvilleA local man in his mid-sixties was pronounced dead at the Brockville General after Brockville Police say he collapsed near King Street West in front of Finnegan's Tavern. Police say the death has been deemed not suspicious.
-
Annual Women's Day event gives local leader Lifetime Achievement AwardThe annual event at the Brockville Memorial Centre, hosted by the Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre looks to celebrate women in the community and award a local leader for a lifetime of achievement. There will also be an address by Ottawa entrepreneur Karla Briones.
-
St. Lawrence College announces flexible courses for IENsNurses trained internationally will be able to upgrade their credentials while continuing to work through new courses offered by St. Lawrence College. The college will offer this program at all three of its campuses in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.
-
Kingston Police give helpful tips for fraud prevention monthMarch is fraud prevention month and Kingston Police are taking the opportunity to give helpful advice to not be victimized. They also lay out what tactics fraudsters use, so they can be recognized and residents can avoid being victims.
-
Redevelopment ramps up at Providence ManorFollowing a pause of over one year, due to the cost of construction, Providence Care says that the redevelopment project for Providence Manor is ramping up. They predict that site preparation will begin this summer and that an official groundbreaking will occur in the early fall of this year.
-
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP respond to 32 collisions in one weekDue to winter weather road conditions and improper precautions on the road, the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP says officers responded to 32 collisions between February 26th and March 4th, 2023. OPP gives tips for safety and instructions following a crash.
-
OPP charge two young people after recovering two crashed stolen vehiclesAn 18 and 15-year-old have been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County investigate two motor vehicle collisions, in Drummond-North Elmsley Township and Beckwith Township. OPP discovered both crashes involved stolen vehicles.