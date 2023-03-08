Applications open for annual community foundation grant

The Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation (PPDCF) has launched its annual granting process. Eligible registered charitable applicants are invited to submit full applications which are due by March 31st, 2023, which they say is a new streamlined one-step process.

Eligible organizations can apply for one of two available grants with up to $10,000 available in total. The General Grant is used to support needs in the community and the Bereavement Grant is used in connection with the community's bereavement initiatives.

Organizations applying for funds must have a charitable number, or be a qualified and recognized through the Canada Revenue Agency. Application forms are now available on the website at: www.givingthatgrows.com

"Our annual grants tend to cover expenses that organizations can't get covered by other grants. It's amazing how impactful these grants can be for the benefit of many in our community,"

explains Matt Bradley, Chair of the Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation.

Grant recipients from last year include The Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre, Valley Mental Health, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre, and St. Francis Valley Mental Health Foundation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray