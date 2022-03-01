Applications open for Brockville Legacy Fund

The City of Brockville is accepting applications for the Brockville Legacy Fund.

Funding goes to recreational and cultural capital projects.

A committee consisting of two members of city council and two of the most recent Citizens of the Year will determine which projects receive the funding.

The city says there are approximately $8,000 in combined funds to be divided and distributed.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 15th, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Applications can be dropped off at City Hall. If closed, there is a locked drop off box outside of City Hall 1 King St. just to the left of the main entrance doors. You are asked to address the application envelope as "2022 Legacy Fund - Attn: Stephanie Dunbar".

Applications can also be emailed at sdunbar@brockville.com.