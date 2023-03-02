Applications open for City of Brockville Legacy Fund
Applications are open in the City of Brockville for the yearly Legacy Fund. The fund was originally established in 2009 with an allocation of $200,000 from the City of Brockville into a fund under the management of the Brockville Community Foundation.
Annual earnings from the invested funds, less a 2% management fee, are distributed in Brockville to organizations. The City of Brockville Legacy Fund is targeted to fund recreational and cultural capital projects.
The Legacy Committee consists of two members of the Council and the two most recent Citizens of the Year. Qualifying projects will be determined by the four-person committee. This year there are approximately $8,000 in combined funds to be divided and distributed.
This year's deadline for applications is Friday, April 14th, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Applications can be dropped off at City Hall (If closed, there is a locked drop-off box outside of City Hall 1 King St. just to the left of the main entrance doors). Those submitting are asked to please address the application envelope: "2023 Legacy Fund - Attn: Stephanie Dunbar" or email sdunbar@brockville.com.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
