Applications open for City of Kingston Arts Fund

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 City of Kingston Arts Fund.

In a press release, the council at Arts Kingston, announced a total of $580,431 is available this year. The organization says the money is meant to "enrich how Kingston residents experience and engage with the arts."

According to their website, The City of Kingston Arts Fund provides grants to local arts organizations and projects to help foster creativity at all levels, and enrich how kingston residents experience and engage with the arts. CKAF is made up of two funding categories, 70% of funds are allocated to Operating Grants, and 30% to Project Grants.

For the first time since its conception, individual artists will also be allowed to apply for grants this year. There have also been many other key changes in the program since last year:

- The objectives now reflect the priorities of the program and the impact of the pandemic

- Emphasizing hiring Kingston artists at industry-standard rates, addressing community needs, and fostering collaboration

- The minimum Project Grant is now $5,000 with a maximum of $15,000.

- The criteria has been revised to match the new program objectives.

Additionally, in 2021, Kingston City Council allocated $200,000 in one-time funding to support individual artists and non-profit arts organizations in recognition of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to apply for grants is April 13th at 5 p.m. If you have questions about CKAF, contact the Kingston Arts Council Grants Officer, Felix Lee, at grants@artskingston.ca.

For more details visit www.artskingston.ca