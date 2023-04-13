Applications open for Community Investment Fund through United Way
United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington and the City of Kingston says they are pleased to announce that applications for the Community Investment Fund (CIF) are being received for 2023.
The CIF provides one-time grants of up to a maximum of $25,000 to non-profit organizations in the community for social service programs, projects, or small capital expenditures. This fund is a partnership between the City of Kingston and the United Way, with the United Way providing support to the volunteer-led process to review and recommend funding.
Any agency delivering social service programs in the Kingston region is eligible and can apply. CIF grant application forms are already available, and the deadline to submit applications is 11:59 pm. on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.
Information, guidelines and registration are now available on the United Way website (www.unitedwaykfla.ca) at https://www.unitedwaykfla.ca/funding/. Upon registration, agencies will receive access to an online application form.
For more information, interested agencies are also encouraged to attend a virtual information session on Thursday, April 27th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This session will include a demonstration of how to navigate the online grant forms. Agencies can sign up for the information session through Eventbrite at: https://2023CIF.eventbrite.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Pembroke resident faces drug and weapons charges after traffic stopA 36-year-old from Pembroke is facing multiple serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized a number of items, including a replica pistol, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and knives during a traffic stop on Mary Street in the City of Pembroke.
-
Water safety statement in effect for Pembroke DistrictLocal residents are being advised that water levels on the main stem of the Ottawa River are expected to begin increasing over the next few days. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry advises residents in flood-prone areas to closely follow changing conditions and to take necessary measures.
-
St. Lawrence College hosts open house at Brockville campusPotential college students have a chance to visit St. Lawrence College's Brockville campus for an open house event on Saturday, April 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Those who attend can participate in live program demonstrations, tours, and games.
-
Watershed condition statement issued by Quinte ConservationWith water levels in the Quinte watershed slowly declining, Quinte Conservation says the flood warning for the Moira, Salmon and Napanee watersheds has been lifted. Currently, the "water safety statement" that is in effect, indicates that high flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous.
-
Level One fire ban in South Frontenac Tsp.A Level One fire ban is in effect for the Township of South Frontenac. In a public service announcement, they explain the ban open air burning for the purposes of burning grass, brush, or other combustible materials.
-
Impaired driver charged, two people airlifted to hospital after serious collisionA 24-year-old from Eganville has been charged with several impaired driving offences after a serious single-vehicle crash results in two people being airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver was uninjured in the crash.
-
"Prescribed burning" at Garrison Petawawa Training Ground in spring monthsPetawawa residents may see or smell smoke from the Garrison Petawawa Range and Training area throughout the spring months, as the Garrison's Fire Department conducts prescribed burnings. Air quality could be affected for short periods of time due to the smoke.
-
Spike belt used to recover stolen vehicle in Bonnechere Valley, Ont.A 48-year-old from Montreal has been arrested and charged after they were stopped driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 41 near Highway 132 in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. OPP had to utilize a spike belt to perform the traffic stop.
-
UCDSB students recovering identities of Canadian WW1 soldiersUCDSB Students from across the district are reviewing service records and attestation forms and pulling out key information about fallen soldiers from the First World War in an attempt to identify and honour the fallen Canadians.