Applications open for Community Investment Fund through United Way

United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington and the City of Kingston says they are pleased to announce that applications for the Community Investment Fund (CIF) are being received for 2023.

The CIF provides one-time grants of up to a maximum of $25,000 to non-profit organizations in the community for social service programs, projects, or small capital expenditures. This fund is a partnership between the City of Kingston and the United Way, with the United Way providing support to the volunteer-led process to review and recommend funding.

Any agency delivering social service programs in the Kingston region is eligible and can apply. CIF grant application forms are already available, and the deadline to submit applications is 11:59 pm. on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

Information, guidelines and registration are now available on the United Way website (www.unitedwaykfla.ca) at https://www.unitedwaykfla.ca/funding/. Upon registration, agencies will receive access to an online application form.

For more information, interested agencies are also encouraged to attend a virtual information session on Thursday, April 27th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This session will include a demonstration of how to navigate the online grant forms. Agencies can sign up for the information session through Eventbrite at: https://2023CIF.eventbrite.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray