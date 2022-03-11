Applications open for Summer Company 2022

The Kingston Economic Development Corporation says its accepting applications for Summer Company 2022.

Summer Company 2022 will allow students the opportunity to start their own business throughout the summer months. They will receive training, support and mentorship that will help start that new business.

The program is funded by the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. The program is delivered by the Kingston Economic Development Corporation.

Participants of the program receive hands-on business training with local business leaders and up to $3,000 in funding.

Eligible students must be between the ages of 15 and 29, enrolled in school for the fall of 2022 and be able to dedicate at least 35 hours per week towards developing and running their business.

Applications will be accepted until May 23rd.