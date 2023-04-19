Appreciation for Kingston Police Community Volunteers on National Volunteer Week

This year's theme for National Volunteer Week (NVW) 2023 is Volunteering Weaves Us Together. The Kingston Police Service says this reveals the importance of volunteering to the strength and vibrancy of our communities through the interconnected actions we take to support one another.

The Kingston Police say as they recognize the collective efforts of volunteers, they reflect on the multitude of actions taken locally to help people within the community and neighbourhoods become better prepared to respond to unexpected events and better positioned for a more sustainable future.

Kingston Police wishes to specifically recognize the continuing outstanding efforts of the Kingston Police Community Volunteers (KPCV). This May long weekend will mark 27 years that the KPCV has been serving the Kingston community. The KPCV average 6,000 person-hours per year of volunteering within the community. The KPCV attends approximately 120 special events in the Kingston area per year as well as conducts general eyes and ears patrols throughout the community.

The KPCV is also on call 24/7 to respond to city-wide emergencies and has attended to assist with such memorable events as the ice storm in 1998 and the widespread power outage in 2003. They have also assisted in high-profile missing person searches, most notably the search for Patty Ann Killingbeck which spanned over five years.

The KPCV has been incredibly involved with community service events including the Special Olympics, Ride for Dad, Police Memorial runs and many other charitable walks and runs throughout the city where they have provided safe passage for the participants.

Kingston Police say they are extremely proud of the accomplishments of the KPCV over these past 27 years and, during this week especially, Kingston Police say they wish to express their sincere gratitude for the selflessness and dedication that the organization has brought to our community. Additionally that the volunteers, which also include the incredibly talented Kingston Police Pipe Band, are an indispensable resource and it is important that they receive the recognition they so undoubtedly deserve.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray