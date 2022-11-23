Aquatarium Holiday Train back on the tracks

To celebrate the holiday season, residents from in and around Brockville can hop on the Aquatarium Holiday Train for a trip around the river of lights starting this weekend November 25th. The train will be on the tracks every weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from now until December 31st, operating between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The trip is fun for the whole family and encourages everyone to get into the holiday spirit. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult on the ride. There will also be hot chocolate and cookies available for purchase with all proceeds going toward the Aquatarium.

To purchase tickets you can attend the west side of the Water Street parking lot. Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased the night of your trip. They also note that cash will not be accepted for tickets, they will have a debit/ credit machine available.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray