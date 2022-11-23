Aquatarium Holiday Train back on the tracks
To celebrate the holiday season, residents from in and around Brockville can hop on the Aquatarium Holiday Train for a trip around the river of lights starting this weekend November 25th. The train will be on the tracks every weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from now until December 31st, operating between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
The trip is fun for the whole family and encourages everyone to get into the holiday spirit. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult on the ride. There will also be hot chocolate and cookies available for purchase with all proceeds going toward the Aquatarium.
To purchase tickets you can attend the west side of the Water Street parking lot. Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased the night of your trip. They also note that cash will not be accepted for tickets, they will have a debit/ credit machine available.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Junior Farmers Bottle Drive for local food banksBottle Drive organized by Renfrew County Junior Farmers' raises funds for The Phoenix Centre and local food banks. Drop-offs are set up for Saturday, November 26th at Cobden Fairgrounds with pick-ups available from Arnprior to Petawawa.
-
Inaugural session of Renfrew County CouncilLocal municipal representatives from Renfrew County taking the Oath of Office at the inaugural session of the Renfrew County Council.
-
Youth called to shovel driveways for volunteer hoursAfter a local Volunteer Centre received a flood of calls with a weekend dump of snow, High School students are being invited to pick up the shovel and help a neighbour while working on their community volunteer hours.
-
Fentanyl among drugs seized in South Glengarry traffic stopOntario Provincial Police in South Glengarry has arrested and charged the driver and passenger in the traffic stop, after several drugs were seized from the vehicle, including cocaine and fentanyl.
-
Kingston Police search for two suspects using a stolen debit cardPolice look for two suspects after using a debit card stolen from a garage earlier in November. The suspects were captured on a security camera while using the stolen card at multiple North End stories.
-
Christmas lawn decorations raise funds for Humane SocietyA local Kingston couple decorates their front lawn with a Christmas display to bring holiday cheer and raise funds for the Humane Society.
-
Impaired driver with false license charged in Quinte WestA 57-year-old woman from Quinte West is facing multiple offences after officers received reports of a car travelling all over Highway 401. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the investigation led to charges of impaired having false identification.
-
Vehicle crashes into Pembroke Regional HospitalOntario Provincial Police and Pembroke Fire Department responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Pembroke Regional Hospital's tower D. No injuries were reported and it did not cause issues with hospital systems.
-
Stunt driver charged travelling 118 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone30-year-old driver from Gatineau was charged with stunt driving after being stopped travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.