Aquatarium in Brockville to reopen February 5th

The Aquatarium in Brockville is reopening this weekend.

The facility opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and remains open until further notice, operating every Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 5 p.m.

Vanessa Torres, the digital media assitant for the Aquatarium, says "we have our self-led tours, ropes courses, private tours, and our escape room is back, our escape room is "Snowed In: Escape from Mount Everest."

Torres also announced the return of all 2022 AQ camps, including P.A. day camps and summer camps, beginning with a P.A. day camp February 18th. She advised anyone looking to participate in the camps to book their slot online within the coming days, as they do often sell out.

She says there are a variety of new programs, including the new Online Learning Zone "with free and fun learning resources, as well as a weekly curiousity clip segement where children or parents can send in questions to be answered by the team at Aquatarium.

The facility will also be offering in-class and on-site field trips, and virtual classroom workshops. The also have a program called the Curious Critters Club that starts this weekend featuring a monthly subscription kit, and one live zoom session per month where children can get to know one of the animals at the Aquatarium.

For more details, and too book tours, camps or other activities visit www.aquatarium.ca