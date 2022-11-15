iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Arnprior man charged with impaired driving


OPP

A man in Arnprior is being charged with impaired driving.

It happened on Nov. 10, 2022, close to midnight.

OPP says the suspect was found traveling down hwhy. 17, swerving in and out of his lane and speeding. 

Dillion Floyd now faces one charge of impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in court.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink 

12