Arnprior man faces two online sexual offence counts

Ontario Provincial Police, with the help of the Renfrew Crime Unit, have charged an Arnprior resident for an online sexual offense.

On Tuesday, officers executed a warrant at a home in Arnprior after a four month invesigation and seized several electronic devices.

After an investigation, OPP charged 30-year-old Alec Finan with two counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a child.

The suspect was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Renfrew court on September 15th.

Anyone with information on the investigation or have information regarding internet child exploitation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made to Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 613-735-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.