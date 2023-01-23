Arnprior's Nick Smith Centre arenas closed due damaged refrigeration system
Major damage to the refrigeration system at the Nick Smith Centre has forced the closure of both arenas for an estimated period of 10 days. All user groups are being informed of the situation and staff are working with neighbouring arenas in an effort to find available ice times. All games and practices for hockey and ringette, along with figure skating, public skates and shinny are cancelled at this time.
"A substantial brine leak was discovered on Saturday. Staff and technicians worked around the clock to establish a temporary solution to ensure Sunday’s minor hockey tournament could proceed, however, the damage to a large section of pipe requires permanent replacement," said Director of Recreation Graeme Ivory. "This is our busiest time of year and staff will continue to work diligently to limit the downtime with the goal of both ice surfaces returning to use by February 1 ahead of the Ontario Winter Games."
Brine (a non-toxic saltwater solution) is the refrigerant that flows through pipes embedded in the concrete. The centre says that when these pipes leak, the cooling capacity is lost until the pipes can be repaired. The section of the damaged pipe is original to the building from 1977.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
