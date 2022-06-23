Arrest at R.I.D.E. leads to multiple weapons charges

Multiple weapons-related charges were laid on a male driver following an arrest at a R.I.D.E. program on June 22, 2022.

Officers with the Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were conducting a R.I.D.E. program at the intersection of Shanly Road and Froom Road, stopping a vehicle just before midnight. The driver of the car was identified and found to be wanted on a warrant. He was subsequently arrested.

Upon further investigation and a thorough search of the vehicle officers found a shotgun, various ammunition, two extendable batons, brass knuckles, a radioused to intercept private communication, and a quantity of suspected synthetic cannabis.

37-year-old Richard Biscope of Ottawa is facing the following charges: