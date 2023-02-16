Arrest made at construction site following assault with metal pipe
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a male following the report of an assault with a weapon at a construction site. Police report that the incident took place on February 10th, 2023.
Officers were called to the construction site around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 33. Police say they were responding to a complaint of a masked person assaulting workers with a metal pipe. As a result, OPP arrested 29-year-old Deonn Deetz from Trenton, he is facing the following charges:
- Assault Cause Bodily Harm
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Disguise with Intent
- Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
Police say the victims involved only sustained minor injuries in the assault. The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
