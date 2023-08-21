iHeartRadio
Arrest made following multiple graffiti incidents in Town of Renfrew


Blue Spray Paint Can

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Renfrew Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) say they recently investigated ongoing graffiti vandalism around the Town of Renfrew. As a result, one male was charged in relation to multiple incidents.

Police explain that over the last few months, the Town of Renfrew has been a victim of graffiti vandalism in numerous locations around town. They say in many incidents, one distinct specific tag was being used.

As a result of the extensive investigation, 19-year-old Korrighan Watson from Renfrew was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Disguise with intent
- Mischief under $5000.00

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on September 20th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

