Arrest made following sexual assault in Kingston's North End

Kingston Police report that on January 19th, 2023, just after 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a sexual assault, which had occurred in the area of John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street in Kingston's north end.

Police say an adult female victim had been sexually assaulted in a secluded area by the male accused, who was not known to her. A subsequent investigation conducted by police resulted in the arrest of the accused the following day.

As a result, the unnamed 58-year-old accused is now facing charges of sexual assault and breaching his long-term supervision order. The accused attended a bail hearing and was remanded into custody, and after further investigation, there does not appear to be any other involved parties at this time.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray