Arrest made in aggravated assault case over Halloween weekend

Kingston Police say they have made an arrest in relation to an aggravated assault case that took place over the Halloween weekend last year.

The assault happened in the area of Division St. and Princess St. with the victim suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police say on Friday, with the assistance of Ottawa Police and the provincial ROPE squad, an arrest was made.

35-year-old Sean Jason Roy of Ottawa faces a single charge of aggravated assault.

The accused was later transported to Kingston Police headquarters and attended a bail hearing.