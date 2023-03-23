Arrest made in connection to 2022 hit-and-run

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Crime Unit, under the direction of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch has arrested and charged an individual following a hit and run that took place in October 2022.

OPP explain that on On October 7 just before 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the collision on County Road 2 just west of Ingleside. They say the initial investigation indicated that a pedestrian was walking eastbound on County Road 2 and was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The pedestrian then had to be transported to the hospital, sustaining life-altering injuries.

With assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI), Collision Reconstructionist and Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the driver was identified and arrested on March 21st, 2023. 46-year-old Curry Kenneth Hitsman from Cornwall now faces a charge of failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Police say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on April 11th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray