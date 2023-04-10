Arrest made in connection to violent shooting incident in Kingston's west end

Kingston Police say that through diligent and exhaustive investigation, they have made an arrest in relation to the violent shooting incident that occurred on March 24th, 2023 in the area of Bath Road and Centennial Drive in Kingston's west end.

In a release, Kingston Police explain that on April 6th, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m., members of the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit and Criminal Investigations Division, along with the assistance of members from the Toronto Police Service, executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Dixon Road in Etobicoke. One of the suspects involved in the shooting here in Kingston was subsequently located and arrested at this address without incident.

The accused was transported to Kingston Police headquarters where they were then remanded into custody. As a result, the 22-year-old Jabril Mohamed, from Toronto was charged with the following offences:

- Two counts of attempted murder

- Arson/fire causing property damage

- Obstructing a peace officer

- Use a firearm/commit an indictable offence

- Possessing a firearm while prohibited

- Handle/carry firearm carelessly

- Possessing a restricted firearm without a license and registration certificate

- Possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace

- Two counts of pointing a firearm

- Failure to comply with a release order

Kingston Police also wishes to again thank members of the public for all of the tips and information that they have provided thus far in regards to this incident. They also express their appreciation to the Toronto Police Service for all of their assistance during this investigation and subsequent arrest.

Anyone with information of any kind in relation to this serious incident is asked to please contact either Detective Constable Chris Cook at 613-549-4660 ext. 6313 or via email at ccook@kpf.ca or Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kpf.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray