Arrest made in extensive fatal collision investigation

Members of the Central Hastings Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver in connection to a fatal collision. OPP explained that the crash took place on October 28th, 2022, just after 6:15 p.m. when officers, Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services, Peterborough Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and members of the Madoc Township Fire Department responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 62, north of Old Hastings Road.

Police say that one of the drivers, a 23-year-old from Centre Hastings, was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but was later pronounced deceased. The other driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

With assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist, the investigation led to the arrest of the other driver on April 12th, 2023. The 32-year-old, Ian McMunn from Hastings Highland has been charged with causing death by criminal negligence.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

