Arrest made in relation to downtown arson


kingston police


A man has been charged with arson after a weeks long investigation. 

The incident initially happened on Aug. 4, 2022, on lower Princess St.

Kingston Police Service issued a warrant for the suspect on Oct. 19, 2022, The man was later arrested on Nov. 2, 2022. 

The 34-year-old accused, from Kingston, is charged with arson causing property damage. The accused was transported to Kingston Police headquarters and held for a bail hearing.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink 

