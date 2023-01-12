Arrest made in string of liquor thefts across Eastern Ontario

The East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has arrested one person in connection with multiple liquor thefts. The investigation began in December 2022 when the CSCU became aware of a string of thefts that had occurred across Eastern Ontario since October.

Video security images were obtained from retail stores in Casselman, Winchester, Arnprior, Renfrew, Kemptville, Rockland and Hawkesbury. Police say that on each occasion a male was observed entering the store, filling bags with bottles of high-end liquor and exiting the store with no attempt to pay.

The photos obtained were shared on OPP social media and the investigators requested help from the public to identify the individual. As a result of sharing the images, OPP was able to arrest 33-year-old Alexandre Lalonde from Ottawa on January 10th, 2023.

Lalonde faces seven counts of theft under $5000. He was held for a bail hearing. Ontario Provincial Police thank the public for sharing the social media posts and for the assistance in identifying the accused.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray