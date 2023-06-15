Arrest warrant issued following assault in Quinte West

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has obtained a warrant for the arrest of an individual following the report of an assault.

OPP explains that on June 10th, 2023 around 8:00 a.m. Quinte West OPP responded to a hotel on Dundas Street East, Quinte West for a complaint of an assault. An employee was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

An investigation led to the person involved being identified as 44-year-old Nicholas O'Doherty from Brighton and a warrant for arrest was issued. The accused is facing the following charges:

- Assault Cause Bodily Harm

- Mischief Under $5000

Any person with information regarding this incident or knowledge as to the whereabouts of the accused is requested to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray