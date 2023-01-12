iHeartRadio
Arrested made at scene of barricaded person in Pembroke


opp

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have made an arrest following a tense situation of a barricaded person in the City of Pembroke. 

The incident started on the afternoon of January 11th, 2023, when officers responded to a call on Peter Street in the City of Pembroke where a person had barricaded themselves in a residence. The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Canine Unit attended the scene to assist. 

A Pembroke resident was safely arrested and charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order. Police say that there were no injuries sustained and no threat to public safety. There was a significant police presence in the area at the time and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

