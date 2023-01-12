Arrested made at scene of barricaded person in Pembroke
Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have made an arrest following a tense situation of a barricaded person in the City of Pembroke.
The incident started on the afternoon of January 11th, 2023, when officers responded to a call on Peter Street in the City of Pembroke where a person had barricaded themselves in a residence. The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Canine Unit attended the scene to assist.
A Pembroke resident was safely arrested and charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order. Police say that there were no injuries sustained and no threat to public safety. There was a significant police presence in the area at the time and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.
-
Arrest made in string of liquor thefts across Eastern OntarioOne person has been arrested in connection with multiple liquor thefts that began in October 2022. Ontario Provincial Police thank the public for sharing the social media posts and for the assistance in identifying the accused.
-
Renfrew man charged with assault following break and enterOPP have arrested and charged a 41-year-old from Renfrew after he was seen fighting another person outside a residence on Gillian Road, regarding stolen items that were being sold on the street for cash.
-
Three young people arrested with tools for car theftTwo 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old have been arrested and charged after being caught with numerous key fobs, key fob programmers and break-in tools for car theft on Fleurette Street in Embrun.
-
Shoplifter assaults employee at Brockville WalmartA 32-year-old was arrested and charged at a local Walmart after being caught attempting to steal around $700.00 in merchandise and in response striking the door greeter in the face. The man faces charges of theft, assault, and resisting arrest.
-
Firearm and fentanyl among items seized following search in Trenton, Ont.Three people were arrested with drug and firearm-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at residents on North Murray Street in Trenton. OPP seized a variety of drugs, cash, and a firearm in the search.
-
24-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries after collision in Greater Napanee, Ont.The investigation is ongoing into a single-vehicle collision on County Road 9 in Greater Napanee where the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled, ejecting the driver and pinning them underneath resulting in life-threatening injuries.
-
31-year-old charged with 8 offences following domestic dispute investigationOntario Provincial Police in Pembroke has arrested a 31-year-old individual after responding to a domestic dispute involving a two-vehicle collision in the east end of Pembroke, resulting in serious charges laid following an investigation.
-
Electronic speed sign stolen from Grist Mill Rd. in North Algona WilberforceKillaloe OPP reported that an electronic speed sign was stolen from a road in North Algona Wilberforce between December 30th, 2022 and January 1st, 2023. Anyone with information in regard to this crime is asked to contact police.
-
Three people charged fleeing break and enter at business on O'Brien RoadOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew have arrested and charged three people after they fled the scene of a break and enter at a local business, after they were caught heading eastbound on the 417.