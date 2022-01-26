Arson charge laid after blaze at home in North Frontenac

A blaze at a home in North Frontenac Township has lead to an arson charge.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a house fire on Marble Lake Rd. at around 3 p.m on January 20th.

The Kaladar Barrie Fire Department attended the scene and extinguised the fire.

Police say the home received extensive damage from the blaze.

A joint investigation by both OPP and the Office of the Fire Marshall determined that the fire was deliberately set.

58-year-old Douglas Bowley of Addington Highlands Township has been charged with the following:

Arson;

Threat to Cause Bodily Harm; and

Threat to Cause Damage to Property

The accused was held for a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear in a Greater Napanee court on January 21.