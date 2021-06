Charges have been laid in connection to a structure fire on Battersea Rd. in Battersea.

Frontenac OPP have charged 56-year-old Michael Garfield Ball with two counts of arson.

The incident happened June 22nd at a general store/apartment building, damaging a small portion of the building.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Ball is set to appear in a Kingston court on July 29th.