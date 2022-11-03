Arson charges laid in west-end motel fire
On November 1st, 2022 at approximately 12:30 a.m. the Kingston Police responded to a report of an altercation within a room at a west end motel.
Upon arriving at the motel, officers found the motel room to be fully engulfed in flames. The responding officers were made aware of an individual who was trapped inside the room. Police conducted scene management while members of Kingston Fire and Rescue worked to extinguish the fire and extract the individual from the room.
The individual that was trapped in the room was recovered by Kingston Fire and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. While a 43-year-old individual was charged with arson, mischief, assault with a weapon and utter threats. Upon being released from the hospital the individual was transported to Kingston Police headquarters and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on November 1st, 2022. The incident remains under investigation.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Swiffer teams up with Ontario SPCA and Humane SocietyFor a second-year new pet parents can bring home the Swiffer Heavy Duty Pet Duster Starter Kit and the Swiffer Get Pet Ready Guide with their new furry friends when adopting from the Ontario SPCA.
OPP issue 104 charges in October during 'Operation Silencer'Focusing on vehicles with excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems during 'Operation Silencer' Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew and Arnprior issue 104 charges for the month of October.
Man steals $1700 in alcohol from Grenville storeOntario Provincial Police in Grenville is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who stole 18 bottles of alcohol from a local business, with a value of approximately $1700 dollars.
Brockville Collegiate Institute Receives $50K posthumous donationLocal resident and BCI alum Carl Jowett have posthumously donated $50,000 to his alma mater the Brockville Collegiate Institute. With funds to be used as a scholarship to benefit graduating students.
ATV driver "lucky to be alive" after driving wrong way on Highway 29Under aged ATV driver was transported by ambulance to the Civic Hospital in Ottawa after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Highway 29. Causing a three-hour closure on the roadway. The ATV driver was also charged with impaired driving.
COVID-19 outbreaks at two Kingston General Hospital unitsKHSC declares a COVID-19 outbreak at Connell 3 and Davies 5 units at its Kingston General Hospital after nine patients test positive for the virus across the two units. patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak are being notified by KFL&A Public Health.
United Way KFL&A in Canada's top 100 charities in 2022The list made by Charity Intelligence gave United Way KFL&A a five-star ranking, an A- in results reporting and a checkmark + rating in financial transparency, along with a place in the top 100 charities in Canada for 2022.
Threatening charges laid after incident at Petawawa-area schoolA 59-year-old Pembroke man has been charged with two counts of uttering threats following a report from a local school board of an incident that took place at a Petawawa-area school on October 25th.
Two counts of domestic assault laid against Bonnechere residentPolice responded to a service call for an assault in the Township of Bonnechere Valley on October 27th. The accused was arrested and now faces two counts of domestic assault.