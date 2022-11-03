Arson charges laid in west-end motel fire

On November 1st, 2022 at approximately 12:30 a.m. the Kingston Police responded to a report of an altercation within a room at a west end motel.

Upon arriving at the motel, officers found the motel room to be fully engulfed in flames. The responding officers were made aware of an individual who was trapped inside the room. Police conducted scene management while members of Kingston Fire and Rescue worked to extinguish the fire and extract the individual from the room.

The individual that was trapped in the room was recovered by Kingston Fire and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. While a 43-year-old individual was charged with arson, mischief, assault with a weapon and utter threats. Upon being released from the hospital the individual was transported to Kingston Police headquarters and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on November 1st, 2022. The incident remains under investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray