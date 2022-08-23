Artillery reservist from Sydenham competes at Warrior Games
A Canadian Forces artillery reservist from Sydenham has been chosen to compete in the Warrior Games, currently taking place in Orlando Florida. Major Andrew Gault will be representing Canada in multiple events including; archery, air rifle shooting, and seated volleyball.
The Warrior Games are hosted by the United States Department of Defense and have already started. The events began on August 19th and run to August 28th. Athletes compete in adaptive sports that highlight their physical toughness and mental fortitude. Those competing are from the Special Operations Command in Canada, Ukraine, and the United States. As well as the United States Army, Navy, Airforce, and Marine Corps. This is Gault's first time competing in the games.
Gault is from Toronto but works at the Peace Support Training Centre at the Canadian Forces Base in Kingston. Over his 32 years as a reserve officer, he served all over the world. Including Afghanistan in 2007, and Iraq in 2016-17.
With files by CFRA`s Connor Ray
