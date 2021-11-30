Assault and weapons charges after alleged apartment break-in

A Brockville man faces assault and weapons charges after allegedly trying to break into an apartment on Saturday.

Brockville Police were called to the residence on Cartier Court at around 11:30 p.m.

An investigation by police found that the same suspect had been to the residence on a previous date, where its alleged a separate assault occured.

Police were able to locate a 24-year-old man, and charged him with for two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying concealed weapon, possession of cocaine and two counts of breach probation.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.