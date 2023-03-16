Assault and weapons charges laid after sports jersey fueled dispute

Brockville Police Service is reporting a dispute that led to assault and weapons charges. They say on March 14th, 2023 at about 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of an assault at a residence on James Street West.

The following investigation revealed that a 20-year-old male was in an altercation over a sports jersey and he assaulted another male. police say that shortly after, the subject left the residence and brandished a knife toward one of the neighbours in the area.

Later, the same subject returned to confront the victim again. The injuries to the victim are described by police as non-life-threatening and he did not receive medical treatment. The 20-year-old subject was then arrested and held for a bail hearing for the offences of assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carring a concealed weapon.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray