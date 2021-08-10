Assault charge following domestic dispute
A 30-year-old woman faces an assault charge following a domestic dispute.
Brockville Police were called to a Wal-Mart parking lot on Parkedale Ave. on Saturday.
Police say an argument escalated into a physical assault, where the accussed is alleged to have choked, scratched, and bit the victim.
The accused is alleged to have eventually climbed on top of the vehicle.
The suspect is charged with assault and failing to comply with a probation order.
