Assault charges laid after argument turned physical in Renfrew, Ont.
A woman from Renfrew has been charged after an altercation with another woman turned physical. Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew say they received a call regarding the incident on June 12th, 2023 around 1:00 p.m. and officers responded to the scene.
Once officers arrived at Duke Street, the verbal argument escalated and turned physical. As a result, officers intervened and one of the women involved, 61-year-old Catherine Jane Logan from Renfrew was charged with assault.
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Warning for blue-green algae blooming in Renfrew CountyOn and around the shore of Dempseys Lake, The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks has confirmed a blue-green algae bloom. The algae have the potential to produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals.
Two teens among three people charged in drug trafficking investigationA 17 and 18-year-old from Mississauga arrested and charged with a 47-year-old from Pembroke, after Ontario Provincial Police seized suspected cocaine after a traffic stop, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
Over $100K raised through Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf ClassicCanadian musicians and former NHLers teed off at the Pembroke Golf Club for the 9th annual Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic. Together those participating raised $110,000 for local charitable organizations and causes in the Renfrew County region.
Grant funds celebrated at Loaves and Fishes in Brockville, OntAt an open house, Loaves & Fishes acknowledged and celebrated a $31,000 Capital grant awarded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation which will be used to purchase and install a walk-in fridge.
17-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle in North Stormont, TwpA 17-year-old from Montreal is facing a charge of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime worth over $5,000 after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Hwy 138, in which the driver was operating a stolen vehicle.
Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer wins Gold-Creative Foodland Retailer's AwardJarrod Duncan of Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer of Kemptville was recognized by MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Steve Clark with a Foodland Ontario Retailer Award.
OPP investigate after one person injured during home invasion in Almonte, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County are asking for help from the public as they investigate a violent break-and-enter that occurred in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills. Police ask for home security footage from June 17th from 10:00 p.m. until early morning on June 18th until 4:00 a.m.
12 new businesses awarded grants through Starter Company Plus Program12 aspiring entrepreneurs have successfully completed the Starter Company Plus program for Spring 2023. Participants completed a week-long business boot camp. Participants can now pitch their business plans to a panel for a chance to receive microgrants.
Pembroke Regional Hospital awards over $7K for Catch The Ace raffleOttawa resident Joelle Sanderson was announced as the winner of week 35 of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle, raising funds for the hospital and its cancer care campaign. Sanderson took home $7,245.