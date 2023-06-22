Assault charges laid after argument turned physical in Renfrew, Ont.

A woman from Renfrew has been charged after an altercation with another woman turned physical. Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew say they received a call regarding the incident on June 12th, 2023 around 1:00 p.m. and officers responded to the scene.

Once officers arrived at Duke Street, the verbal argument escalated and turned physical. As a result, officers intervened and one of the women involved, 61-year-old Catherine Jane Logan from Renfrew was charged with assault.

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray