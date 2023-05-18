Assault charges laid after bar fight in downtown Brockville
Brockville Police Services has released information on a domestic disturbance that resulted in assault charges being laid. Police say they received a call regarding an ongoing fight around 1:00 a.m. on May 13th, 2023.
The area of the fight was near The Bar, located at King Street West and John Street. Police say officers attended the scene and investigation revealed a 25-year-old man who was involved in the dispute with another man at the bar.
Police say this incident escalated to the point that the 25-year-old, male, struck another male in the head and face several times. Two other males attempted to intervene and stop the fight, however, they received injuries during the events as well. The injuries are all considered non-life-threatening.
The male subject identified as the one responsible, had left just prior to police arrival. He was then located in the nearby area by police and arrested. Due to the types of injuries, he was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, assault, failure to comply with probation and breach of recognizance. He was released with conditions and a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
